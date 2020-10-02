OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation's Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund grant deadline is upcoming.
Applicants must complete and submit the online grant application, which is located at www.orlf.org, by Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. Before starting the online application process, applicants are encouraged to review the grant checklist, which will provide assistance in completing the online process.
The fund was established in 2010 to support charitable intentions of the various not-for-profit organizations that serve the community. The fund will distribute up to $150,000 this cycle after review eligible applications. Grant amounts are expected to range from $2,500 to $30,000.
For more information, contact Amy Nossaman at anossaman@orlf.org, or by phone at (641) 455-5260.