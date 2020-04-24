OTTUMWA — Gear designed to protect police in unusually dangerous situations doesn’t come cheap. But a grant from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation will help cover the bill.
The foundation gave the Ottumwa Police Department $15,000 for the purchase of new bulletproof vests for the city’s emergency response team. The team is trained to handle serious incidents that pose high risk or unusual hazards. It trains once per month, and the officers are all volunteers.
The vests are made of heavy-duty materials capable of providing a higher degree of protection against gunfire than the vests worn by officers on a daily basis.
The department said in a statement the team means officers with special training can be called upon when the risk of a situation demands it. The OPD’s annual report for this year included a photo of the team involved in a standoff last winter, during which a man with a gun had barricaded himself in a house on Ottumwa’s south side.
That incident ended without injury to officers or the man, who has charges pending.