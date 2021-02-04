This story was originally published by the Iowa Capital Dispatch, and was republished with permission. See the original story here.
Long-time U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley on Wednesday said he may decide in a few weeks whether to seek another term in 2022.
Grassley, 87, would be 95 at the end of what would be his eighth term. A Republican, he is Iowa’s senior senator.
A reporter on Grassley’s weekly Iowa media call asked Grassley how close he was to making his decision and what factors are in play.
Grassley in recent weeks has been asked repeatedly about his possible retirement. He typically has said he loves the Senate and would decide in a few months whether to seek another six years there. His comment Wednesday could mean he’s getting closer to announcing whether he will run.
“First of all, I love my job,” Grassley said.
“I think the only consideration to give to it is am I going to run or not run. I don’t have a timetable for that, but it’s several weeks off, I would say,” Grassley added.
Grassley has been listed regularly in national media reports about senators who may retire. The questions heated up after Democrats took control of the Senate.
For example, Politico ran a large photo of Grassley with a story exploring possible retirements in the wake of Ohio Sen. Rob Portman’s announcement he won’t seek a third term.
Grassley joined the Senate in 1980 after six years in the House.