ALBIA — At a town hall forum with Sen. Chuck Grassley Thursday, local voters assembled in the Monroe County Courthouse spoke critically of current President Joe Biden ahead of a highly anticipated mid-term election to decide the political balance of the U.S. Congress.
Voters expressed discontent for current gas and energy prices, and raised issues with the livestock market, the Biden Family's previous business dealings in China and the border, among other issues.
Bryan Reed, a Monroe County livestock farmer, said he appreciates his daughter's help on the farm, but he's concerned whether he will one day be able to pass it down to her.
"I know you all about the cattle market, and what's going on there," Reed said. "But unless something is done she's not going to the opportunity to raise cattle with her dad when she grows up, because I'm not sure I'm going to be able to raise cows when I grow up."
Grassley pointed largely to corporate meatpackers who he said monopolize most of the market and control prices through pre-contracting.
He said he was working on a bill to improve fairness in the cattle market, which now has multiple co-sponsors from both parties.
"We've got the Democratic chairman of the Agriculture Committee very much in favor of at least working with us," Grassley said. "And I think she knows that there's a program that's got to be dealt with and I think she feels that our bipartisan bill is the way to go."
The proposal in the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act seeks to establish minimum thresholds on a regional basis by considering the previous 18 months, requiring the U.S. Department of Agriculture to maintain a public library of marketing contracts between packers and producers, and require timely reporting on cattle carcass weights.
Grassley said he hopes by his next visit he can report the bill's passage, and that President Joe Biden has signed it into law.
Voters asked Grassley about the "energy disaster," alluding to the high price of gasoline.
"It's killing us here in the midwest," said Dave Paxton, editor of the Albia Newspapers.
Grassley said he wasn't confident that the current administration would change their views on energy, which he said has led to higher gas prices and energy costs.
Voters also expressed concern about the Biden Family and reported business relationships with China. Grassley said he and Sen. Ron Johnson have been working to investigate, but have been running into issues obtaining documents despite them being declassified by President Donald Trump before he left office.
Grassley said he doesn't have enough information to tie any "problems" to Biden directly, but said he can prove that Biden's son Hunter Biden and his brother, Francis Biden, have "benefitted tremendously to the millions of dollars, because we have documents from the Treasury Department that show this."
On the border, Grassley said laws to deal with illegal immigration are already on the books, it just comes down to enforcement.
"We've passed laws over the course of decades making it illegal to come to this country without our permission," Grassley said. "Under our constitutional system, the president enforces the laws and if he decides not to enforce them, what do you do? The only thing you can do is impeach him."
"Bingo," an audience member replied.