FAIRFIELD — Great Plains Windmill Service will be relocating its business to Fairfield and has purchased the former ALCAST aluminum foundry building located at 603 N. 8th St.
The Fairfield Economic Development Association made the announcement Thursday on the relocation of the business, which is the largest windmill company in the nation. Great Plains specializes in installation, servicing, painting, full restorations and relocation of farm and recreational windmills.
The company installs several hundred a year, according to a press release issued by the association, and more than half of hose are used for water, cattle operations, irrigation, wetland preservation and pond aeration.
Phil Gehman, owner of Great Plains Windmill Service, said, “We are pleased to have chosen Fairfield to relocate and expand our business. We are a family-owned business originally founded in Kinross, Iowa, that is continuing to grow and we believe Fairfield will be a great fit to expand.”
Planned improvements to the 118,000-square foot facility will begin immediately and it's anticipated that at least a dozen jobs will be created in the first year.
“Phil and his team have been a pleasure to work with and will be a great fit to the community. I am pleased they have selected Fairfield," said association executive director Joshua Laraby. "Many positives will come from this, including a temporarily vacant facility put back into production, new jobs created, and welcoming of a new business to Fairfield.”