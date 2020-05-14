Greater Jefferson County Fair postponed until 2021

FAIRFIELD — On to the month of July.
Hopefully.
The Greater Jefferson County Fair made it official late Wednesday night, canceling all scheduled events for the 2020 event while holding out hope of putting some version of the scheduled 4-H project shows. Officially, fair board president Mike Filson announced the current slate of events for the Jefferson County Fair will be postponed until June 2021.
“It’s with great sadness that I announce the decision from our fair board meeting,” Filson said. “With the COVID-19 pandemic not subsiding and the restrictions that are still in place, we made the tough decision.”
The 4-H project shows, whether it be virtual or in-person, would be held on the original dates scheduled for June 23-29. According to Filson, this will be decided in the near future.
“You just don’t know right now and those people that are putting on those events have to have so much time to plan,” Pekin FFA advisor Juston Lamb said. “I feel for them. They don’t want to outright cancel those events, but it’s also not you can say that we’ll just try again next week. They’re in a tough position.”
Lamb instructs several Pekin students that were planning on participating in the Greater Jefferson County Fair, be it through FFA or through their local 4-H charters. Lamb estimates anywhere from 10-20 Pekin High School students were going to be exhibitors in the sixth fair so far this summer to announce that regularly scheduled events will not be taking place in 2020.
“We’re going to go ahead and nominate them for the Iowa State Fair,” Lamb said. “We’ll see what happens, but we’re not holding my breath on that, either.”
Jefferson County joins Wapello, Benton, Howard, Linn and Butler County in calling off events due to the coronavirus. Locally, the Keokuk County Fair (July 10-12) is next on the calendar with the Wapello and Keokuk County Expos currently slated to begin on July 12.
“I would be shocked if any fair is allowed to have grandstand performances or exhibitor halls at this point,” Lamb said. “I do know the Keokuk County Expo does a big deal with the queen contest. They also have different youth events and activities. All those things, I don’t know if they’ll have them. I’ve heard some fairs will bring in sheep one morning, show sheep, send them home and bring in pigs the next morning for that show.
“I don’t know what it’s going to look like, but if they have them, it’s going to be different.”
The ultimate hurdle for any fair or expo this summer will be how to hold any event in person unless current restrictions on gatherings can be lifted. Despite lifting some restrictions throughout the month, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has kept social gatherings limited to no more than 10 people.
Until those type of restrictions are lifted, more fairs and expos are looking at having to make the same tough decisions that Wapello and Jefferson County have already made.
“I think those type of events could be held a little closer to normal, but a fair that has a grandstand and a carnival at this point probably isn’t going to have that no matter what,” Lamb said. “You can’t have events in a grandstand or a varied industries building, keep people 6 feet apart and make it very economically feasible.”
Unless those restrictions are changed this summer, even the grand summertime tradition of the Iowa State Fair may not avoid the impact of the coronavirus. Gary Slater, CEO and manager of the Iowa State Fair, has stated he expects to make a final decision by mid-June as to whether the August event will be held.
“We all love these fairs. It’s not just a great event for everyone in every Iowa community to participate in, but it’s an opportunity for our 4-H and FFA students to show everyone the hard work they’ve put into a variety of projects throughout the year,” Mike Naig, Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture, said. “Everyone is really trying to shake out every option to allow those students a chance to be rewarded for that hard work. We just need to keep taking our time and make logical decisions given what the circumstances are the ground.
“I hate to see it happening, but these are the right decisions these fairs have made so far. It’s a tough decision, though, for all of us to look at.”
Lamb talked about the students impacted by the decision made by the Greater Jefferson County Fair board. Already this spring, the coronavirus has had an impact on students by taking away days at school, graduations, proms and athletic events with so many more future events still up in the air.
“They understand the situation. They kind of saw this coming,” Lamb said. “I’m sure they’re all disappointed. There’s a lot of people that are disappointed because of this. You could be the owner of a restaurant or a hair salon and have the way you pay your bills disrupted by this.”