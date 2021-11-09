OTTUMWA — A county legend will visit the city of bridges in May.
Lee Greenwood is bringing his '40 Years of Hits Tour' to the Bridge View Center Theater on May 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. at the Bridge View Center ticket office and on bridgeviewcenter.com.
This year marked Greenwood’s official ’40 Years of Hits’ celebration, recognizing his amazing presence as an artist, musician, songwriter, philanthropist, and consummate entertainer since his emergence on the national charts in the ’80s. With over twenty Top 10 singles, garnering Grammy, CMA, and ACM awards, his stellar rise to unprecedented national attention in the wake of “God Bless the USA,” has given Greenwood a permanent place of prominence amid the true legends of American music, crossing both decades and multiple genres.
Fresh on his list of highlights in 2021, was the ‘All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood’ on October 12, which featured a “who’s who” of top name artists in a celebration that produced not only a star-studded stage but also the third highest-grossing event in the 46-year history of Huntsville’s Von Braun Center. The concert was promoted by Outback Presents. The concert footage is set to produce a trio of television specials to air in the 2022 season.