OTTUMWA — Wapello County Attorney Reuben Neff believed it was time to reward work beyond what was already asked because of COVID-19.
The Wapello County Board of Supervisors agreed.
Neff proposed an annual $2,000 raise over 10 years for the role of misdemeanor court attorney supervisor during Tuesday's supervisors meeting at the courthouse. Steviee Grove is the current misdemeanor attorney, but because of a backlog of cases affecting all areas of the attorney's office, Grove has had to sacrifice so the office can stay on schedule, Neff said.
"It's a recognition of someone who has gone above their current assigned duties, and I don't see this ending anytime soon," Neff told the supervisors. "The work required to organize court dockets and supervise other attorneys has taken an increased significance."
A new hire would start at $55,000 per year and max out at $75,000 after 10 years of service, according to Neff's proposal, which the supervisors passed. He asked the board to adjust Grove's pay according to the four-year pay scale in the county attorney's pay adjustment proposal, which was filed with the board last year.
Supervisor Jerry Parker asked for clarification on the salary, that it was a positional salary and not tailored to a specific individual.
"So if Lady X does it today, and she changed and Mr. Smith takes it, that extra $2,000 goes to whoever does the work?" Parker asked.
"Yes, even though it's specific to a person, it's for someone going beyond their current duties," Neff said. "It is to craft duties that, because of the coronavirus, will be around for a long time."
Grove not only is the misdemeanor attorney for the county, but has also organized trials in misdemeanor court to prevent criminal cases from being dismissed due to deadlines and "the sheer bulk of cases," Neff said in his proposal.
"Because she shows an ability for organization and because COVID-19 increased the amount of work necessary to organize criminal cases effectively," Neff said in the proposal, "I wish to give Ms. Grove supervisory duties over misdemeanor court.
"Though she does not possess the experience I seek to name her Deputy County Attorney, her skills and abilities should be taken advantage of by placing her in a similar role. Currently, she's the most seasoned trial attorney out of all the assistant county attorneys."
The Iowa Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an order stating that, because of COVID-19, there wouldn't be any jury trials until Feb. 1, 2021, unless a jury is sworn in by Monday. That delays the high-profile trial of Dalton Cook and Michael Bibby, who stand trial for robbery, attempted burglary and 10 counts of attempted murder.
Neff said the delays stand to make his office's headaches that much tougher to deal with, and why he asked that Grove be properly compensated.
"She stays after hours to complete her work," he said. "I think fewer attorneys are graduating every year in this state. I know Muscatine County offers $20,000 more for their county attorneys, and they have two spots they're struggling to fill."
The discussion then evolved into how Neff's office is dealing with a backlog of cases because of the pandemic.
Parker asked what is happening to those awaiting trial.
"We're struggling to litigate inmates. There have been flurries of motions to get them out of jail because they can't get trial dates," Neff said. "So we've had to litigate bond motions more often, and that takes extra work. The workload has gone up.
"Every criminal case has a deadline, and you can have terrific evidence, but if you don't go to trial but that deadline, you lose."
Neff added that the organization aspect of those deadlines has become tougher. Witnesses and experts have vacation time to use up, and getting everyone on the same schedule can be a challenge.
Board chair Brian Morgan asked if there has been an increase in plea bargains to alleviate the backlog.
"That will likely be the pressure placed on my office from judges and defense," Neff said. "We've mostly avoided that through the pandemic, but if we fail to organize a case properly and then you come up on a deadline, there is a lot of pressure at that point for a plea bargain.
"So that's a main reason for addressing this."