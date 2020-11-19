OTTUMWA — A student at Ottumwa High School brought a gun onto school property Thursday, the district said in a press release.
According to the district, the student brought the gun to school in a backpack, showed it to two students while sitting outside and then left school grounds. The students alerted school administrators immediately, and they worked with the OHS school resource officer and the Ottumwa Police Department.
The student accused of having the gun has been charged with possession of a weapon and is not currently in school; they will be disciplined under Board Policy 502.06, which states, in part, that “Students bringing a weapon, look-a-like, other dangerous object or any instrument used as a weapon onto school property or onto property within the jurisdiction of the school may be suspended or expelled from school. … Students bringing firearms to school or knowingly possessing firearms at school will be expelled for not less than one year.”
District officials say that “no threats were made to staff or students, the weapon was never inside the school and is currently in the custody of local law enforcement.”
“The safety of our students and staff is one of our top priorities,” said Superintendent Mike McGrory. “Over the past few years, we have updated facilities and put processes and procedures into place that support a safe learning environment. We appreciate how proactive our students were in quickly reporting this incident as well as the efforts of the Ottumwa Police Department to locate the student and bring swift resolution to this situation.”
Questions or concerns can be directed to McGrory at 641-684-6597.