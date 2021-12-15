OTTUMWA — A band puts on a concert, but Hairball puts on an event.
Hairball is a rock & roll experience you won't soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans...to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction! It’s like 20 concerts in one night!
Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox, and Dave Moody lead the band through a two-hour, mind-blowing, and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world, when they perform at the Bridge View Center April 9. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes countless times throughout the night.
The motor that drives the Hairball dragster consists of HBK on the electric bass, Billy on the drums, and Happy on the lead guitar. These rock & roll soldiers pride themselves on nailing some of the most memorable licks and chops of all time, while adding their own style and flare that they've cultivated over decades of tireless performing. This isn’t a side job. These guys eat, sleep and breathe rock & roll!
Whether it's a pre-show meet and greet, hanging out at the merchandise booth, or chatting online, Hairball has a lot in common with its fans and it's always a good time when they get together. Don't confuse Hairball with the countless "80's Tribute" bands across the country. Hairball is an experience, an attitude, and expression of music that isn't simply a retro flashback, it's a way of life!
Tickets for Hairball go on sale Friday at 9:00am. Ticket prices are $20 for General Admission & $40 for VIP Party Pit Passes (limited to 250). Day of show prices will increase to $26 GA & $46 VIP. Tickets can be purchased at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office (M-F 8:30am-5pm) or online at BridgeViewCenter.com.