Mary Beth Hammer has been named the 2022 recipient of the Miss Joyce Award by the board of directors of the American Gothic Performing Arts.
The award is given annually in recognition of an individual’s distinguished service to the arts and humanities in southeast Iowa.
Hammer is a southeast Iowa native, having grown up in Bloomfield. She is a graduate of Drake University, a member of the board of directors of the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, former board member of the Greater Ottumwa Vocal Arts Project — the parent organization of the American Gothic Performing Arts — chair of the committee to light the Jefferson Street Viaduct, two-time chair of RAGBRAI Ottumwa Committee, active in her church and chaired the Follies, a one-time annual fundraiser of the Ottumwa Regional Health Center.
“Mary Beth is really a force to reckon with,” said Dennis Willhoit, executive artistic director of AGPA in a press release. “She is positive and energetic about moving the artistic and cultural life of our community forward, and laughter is always part of the equation.”
A luncheon in Hammer’s honor will be held Wednesday at noon at the Temple of Creative Arts, located at 529 E. Main St. AGPA performers will offer several musical selections.
This is the second year for the annual award. It is named after its inaugural recipient Joyce Kramer. Also a passionate arts and humanities advocate, Kramer in her early years was the local television affiliate’s host of "Romper Room."
