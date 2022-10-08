OTTUMWA — Connie Hammersley-Wilson wants to hear it, both the positive in the negative.
If she is elected as a Wapello County supervisor Nov. 8, that's her first task the next day.
Hammersley-Wilson, the former executive director of the Ottumwa Chamber of Commerce, and former teacher and learning coordinator at Ottumwa Job Corps, believes being in tune with the needs of department heads in the courthouse is one of the key roles of a successful supervisor.
The county supervisor race features Democrats Hammersley-Wilson and incumbent Jerry Parker, as well as Republicans Bryan Ziegler and Darren Batterson, for two seats.
"I want them to be honest and tell me what's going right and what's not been going well, and I want their ideas on how we can improve things, then actually listen to them," Hammersley-Wilson said of department head meetings. "They know our county, our record. We need to sit down and listen to them and have good conversations where they feel empowered."
One of Hammersley-Wilson's frustrations is the relationship between the county and City of Ottumwa, which she views as dysfunctional in many ways. As a county resident who has worked inside city limits, she believes she has the experience to bridge that divide.
"It's one of the reasons I wanted to run. I've had people from outside of our area wonder why the county and city are fighting all the time. It's disturbing to them," she said. "Well, there's only been one thing certain in the last quarter of a century, but our city officials have changed as well.
"What we have to do is work in partnership, because when a business wants to come to Ottumwa or Wapello County, they want to see the government entities working together," she said. "They don't want to walk into a Hatfields and McCoys situation. It can be rectified, but you have to be able to put your ego aside and not look for a fight."
Hammersley-Wilson is troubled by the salaries of county employees. The county is below average across the state for employee salaries, but much of that has been offset by an insurance package that was fully covered until recently.
"Our people are our best resources. When they take their wealth of experience, that costs us more in the long run than a pay raise," she said. "We need a fresh set of eyes. We need to get getting more dollars here from outside sources, tourism, events, businesses, and that takes the burden off property taxes.
"We have to pay people what they're worth so we don't lose them, and then having to hire two people to take the place of one person. We need to talk with other counties about how they do it. People need to feel fulfilled in their job. Pay is important, but it can be secondary for some. We need to treat them like we respect them."
She specifically highlighted the veteran affairs office.
"We are not paying her nearly enough. She works at Hy-Vee on top of doing that job, and that's disgraceful. That is not OK," she said. "Our veterans need our support. I've got several veterans in my family and several friends who are veterans. I want to make sure they stay in Wapello County."
Hammersley-Wilson has also proposed changes to the supervisor structure, floating the idea of moving to a five-member board, which could only be accomplished through a ballot measure voted on by the public. She doesn't want to work less, she said, but rather balance out the work and entice others to run for office.
"It allows for young people to come in and run for office because they can keep their job. Each supervisor could have one full office day, but you could come in more if you wanted to," she said. "It shouldn't just be retired people like myself. This should be something our young people are involved in, and to allow them that opportunity."
Hammersley-Wilson explained that the supervisors would take a pay cut to make it work.
"People say, 'Well, it costs a lot more money.' Not if they take a pay cut," she said. "I just think right now, three isn't working. For example the solid waste commission. If one supervisor can't make it, you don't have a quorum and you can't have the meeting."
Economic development is another issue close to Hammersley-Wilson. Even though there are incentive-based policies such as tax-increment financing, she said, it starts with the community at-large.
"We're our best messenger, and it will take all of us to do it," she said. "I can't tell you how many times over the years that people wonder where the town is. There are a lot of cool things we can do and things that need done. We have to find creative ways with our communities. But let's get some ideas. Let's learn what works."
Hammersley-Wilson believes bonding is a way to "invest" in the community.
"Debt is not necessarily a bad thing when you know you're getting a return on your investment," she said. "If you're bonding for things that will bring people in and outside dollars in, you'll have people moving here because the quality of life is so freaking good in Wapello County. They know what they're doing there."
Hammersley-Wilson's believes her people skills and ability to hear the good and the bad can make her a good supervisor.
"I just think we need some new perspective, and we need something fresh," she said. "We need a more positive approach to the staff, our employees and community as a whole."
