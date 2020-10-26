FAIRFIELD — It doesn't matter if Rita Hart stops in a metropolitan area like the Quad Cities, mid-sized communities like Ottumwa, or more rural communities like Fairfield when she tours Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.
She hears the same concerns.
"We talk a lot about health care," Hart said. "We always talk about the economy and what's going to make a difference, and we talk about education, because it's so important for our existing families and our future.
"It's a little different depending on where you are," she said. "High-speed internet is a concern for our small businesses, farmers and families to make sure their kids get the same education as everyone else. Some areas are more worried about their rural hospitals. Every area has their own unique situation."
Hart, a former educator in the Calamus-Wheatland Community School District and lifelong farmer, made one of her final pitches to voters during a stop on her "Backyard Talks" tour Saturday at the farm of Susie Drish in rural Fairfield. Drish is running as a Democrat for a seat on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors.
With a week left until Election Day, Hart is locked in a close race with Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks to represent the district in the House of Representatives and replace retiring seven-term Democrat Dave Loebsack.
Hart, a former state senator, spoke to about a dozen voters, covering health care, education, the economy, agriculture and other topics. She spoke about her upbringing in which her parents were politically divided, and also stressed the importance of listening to people who don't hold the same beliefs on certain issues.
"That's how you really get a good solution," she said. "You have to find common ground. You have to listen. Sometimes that voice you have to lean in to hear is the most important one. I took that lesson to the classroom and the state senate.
"It's also the lesson I want to take to Washington," she said. "Because you understand too that voices aren't being heard. The loud voices are getting way too much attention."
Hart has adopted many of the popular policies on the Democratic platform, including raising the minimum wage, building on the Affordable Care Act, and well as helping farmers fight climate change.
"We need to do better on health care because our families are suffering," she said. "We have a COVID-19 crisis, and we need to bring down the infection rate so our economy can work for rural Iowa. We worry our rural hospitals will go out of business.
"Everywhere I go I hear, 'We're tired of the division,'" she said. "I hear, 'We want to have representation that finds common ground and helps us.' Those are the voices I'm hearing, and I have a feeling that some are right here in this room."
Bill Bingham asked about health care, and how to make it less of a costly burden on businesses big or small, entrenched or start-up.
"We can't go backward, and that's what we've been fighting against," Hart said. "I think there is common ground allowing Medicare negotiate drug costs. I think we can find agreement on the transparency of the billing process; you should know what something will cost when you walk through the door.
"We need to find agreement on either a Medicare buy-in or a public option, but we can't do it where it affects an entire industry's jobs, and we can't take away insurance from people who like the insurance they have. We can get there, but we just have to find common ground to get there."
Another attendee pointed to recent polling, which shows a tight race. But Hart cautioned against looking too much at the polls.
"Polling has burned us before," she chuckled. "We have (seven) days to bring this home."