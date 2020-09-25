OTTUMWA [mdash]Linden "Billy" Arthur Keasling, 75, of Ottumwa died at 1:10 a.m. September 25, 2020 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. He was born April 16, 1945 in Ottumwa to Howard Delbert and Bessie Lillian Davis Keasling. Billy had worked at Bender Foundry in Sigourney and TENCO. He…