OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss a letter from the Rita Hart campaign regarding Hart's recount request in her District 2 U.S. House race against Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks as part of the board's weekly meeting Tuesday at the courthouse.
Both the supervisors and Ottumwa City Council will hold regular meetings Tuesday.
Last week, Hart requested a full 24-county recount in her race against Miller-Meeks, which remains too close to call and is the closest race in the country. The race already has had recounts in Jasper and Lucas counties because of errors in a race that has seen big swings in both directions.
Miller-Meeks led by fewer than 300 votes on election night, only to see Hart take a lead of fewer than 200 votes after the Jasper County recount.
Miller-Meeks, an ophthalmologist from Ottumwa, has a 47-vote lead out of almost 400,000 votes cast. The winner replaces retiring Democrat Dave Loebsack, who has served seven terms.
Also on the supervisors agenda is a revision of the county's FY 2021 five-year construction program, which would add Bridge 194 — the Dudley Bridge — as well as adding smaller culvert replacements.
The Secondary Roads Department also seeks a temporary road closure of Bluegrass Road near the Antique Airfield to replace two road culverts.
Ottumwa City Council
The council is recommended to approve a grant application by the Ottumwa Arts Council for the purpose of securing funding for construction of a fitness court in Sycamore Park. The court will feature public art by Keith Haring, and the project was approved by the city's Parks Advisory Board a year ago. The required funding is $200,000 plus a concrete slab.
The Ottumwa Fire Department also will ask the council to approve the update to the Knox Box system, which allows fire departments to access buildings without damaging property. The department services 248 partners that have the system already installed, and the department has had the system since the 1990s.
The council also is recommended to pass a resolution allowing the city to start receiving grant funds for runway repair at the Ottumwa Regional Airport. The city would enter a contract with the Federal Aviation Agency, which would fund 90% of the project, with the airport funding the remainder. The Airport Advisory Board has already approved the project.