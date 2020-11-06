OTTUMWA — Democratic candidate Rita Hart has traded places with Republican opponent Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the race for U.S. House District 2.
The race remains too close to call two days and 15 hours after polls closed Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press. Results remain unofficial until they are canvassed by each county on Nov. 9, and certified by the state on Nov. 30.
Hart, from Clinton County, and Miller-Meeks, from Ottumwa, are battling to decide who will take over the seat held by the retiring Dave Loebsack, a Democrat.
Wednesday morning, after precincts across the state had completed and reported their Election Day count, Miller-Meeks had a 282 vote lead.
After counting persisted of ballots postmarked on Nov. 2 but received after Election Day, Hart now claims a 162-vote lead as of Friday at noon.
Across the 24-county district in southeastern Iowa, since the unofficial election night tally, Miller-Meeks has lost 328 votes, according to numbers reported by the Iowa Secretary of State.
To blame was a vote reporting error in Jasper County. Between election night and Friday afternoon, Miller-Meeks had 373 votes erased from that county.
The Iowa Secretary of State has ordered a hand count audit of the Clear Creek-Poweshiek precinct after a data entry error was blamed for over-reporting votes in the precinct.
Since Wednesday morning, Miller-Meeks gained 15 votes in Johnson County and 30 in Muscatine. The other counties in the district were unchanged.
Hart has gained 34 votes from Jasper County, 33 from Johnson and 49 from Muscatine.
There is no automatic recount law in Iowa, but either candidate can request a recount by Nov. 13.
As of Friday afternoon, Hart had 196,603 votes and Miller-Meeks had 196,441. There were 707 write-in votes cast in the election.