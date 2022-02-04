OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Courier and Oskaloosa Herald have named Emily Hawk to the position of associate editor of both newspapers.
Hawk rejoins the newspapers from Central College, where she worked in the communications department. Previously she was a reporter for the Oskaloosa Herald, Knoxville Journal-Express and Pella Chronicle newspapers.
"I'm excited to return to my journalism roots and serve our communities to the best of my abilities," Hawk said. "I look forward to forming relationships with local constituents and producing quality content for our readers."
The regional associate editor position serves as the second-ranking editor for the Ottumwa Courier and Oskaloosa Herald, reporting to Editor Kyle Ocker.
Hawk will be chiefly responsible for magazines and special section products in Oskaloosa and Ottumwa, while helping to monitor the quality of content produced by both newsrooms and contributing stories to both newspapers.
“We’re so excited to have Emily Hawk back with our staff,” Ocker said. “I know she will help us continue to grow the quality of our content and make a positive difference in both the Ottumwa Courier and Oskaloosa Herald.”
Hawk’s first day on the job was Feb. 3.
Hawk graduated from the University of Iowa in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in English and creative writing. She currently lives in Pella with her significant other.
The Ottumwa Courier and Oskaloosa Herald are owned and operated by CNHI, LLC. Together the newspapers report on eight counties in southern Iowa.