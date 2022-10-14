OTTUMWA — Barb Hawley has been selected as the 2022 Volunteer of the Year at Hospice, Serving Davis and Wapello Counties.
Hawley has been involved in many different areas of Hospice, including designing and assisting with craft activities for the bereavement program, greeting visitors at the front desk and preparing food for volunteer appreciation dinners.
“Barb is a dedicated volunteer who is always willing to help our Hospice in any way that she can,” said Angie Rozenboom, Hospice executive director.
Hawley isn’t the first in her family to receive this honor as her husband, Dave, was recognized as the volunteer of the year in 2016. Dave passed away in 2019, while he was receiving Hospice care.
After personally utilizing Hospice services for her mother-in-law in 2011 and then later her husband, she knew she wanted to give back and has been volunteering since.
“When my husband’s mother was a Hospice patient, we learned what Hospice was all about,” Hawley said. “We began volunteering shortly after that.”
She said volunteering has helped her to cope with her losses.
“I really enjoy the employees at Hospice as well as the people who come into the Hospice building,” she said. “I love getting to know people and hearing the stories that they have to tell. I think that by being around people who are experiencing the loss of a loved one, it helps you to heal from your own loss.”
In addition to volunteering at Hospice, Hawley has also been active in the Hospice Auxiliary, including serving on the organization’s board of directors.
Hawley will be honored at the Hospice and Palliative Care Association of Iowa Fall Conference in West Des Moines on Nov. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.