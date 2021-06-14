OTTUMWA — The Healthy Neighbors grant program is returning to Ottumwa.
Launched in 2019, the program through the Ottumwa Planning and Development Department has the goal of helping working families and seniors close the gap between their budgets and completing exterior home improvement projects. Applications are now open for matching grants for a 50% match up to $1,000 for qualifying projects.
The program will continue to have a neighborhood focus, and the city is encouraging applicants to reach out the their neighbors to submit joint applications; team projects will get priority consideration.
“We’ve always intended for this program to make a difference block-by-block rather than house-by-house,” said Community Development Director Zach Simonson. “We’ve heard from residents that one of the biggest barriers to completing home improvement projects this year is the cost of building materials. Hopefully these grants can help buy down that cost and give folks the security to complete their project.”
Applications for the competitive grants are due by July 14 with awards announced July 21. Applications are available online at cityofottumwa.com, by contacting the Planning and Development Department at 641-683-0606 or emailing simonsonz@ottumwa.us.