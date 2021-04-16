OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library Reminisce Society is meeting virtually next week.
Sara Maniscalo Robinson and Humanities Iowa.will present “Hear Iowa Veterans’ Stories in Their Own Words.” Stories include surviving a prisoner of war camp; the sites, smells and sounds of Vietnam; afeeling the bitter cold of a Korean winter; accounts of the Pearl Harbor bombing; the morning of the Twin Towers attack; serving as a woman in World War II; and what it feels like to be in an IED explosion in Iraq.
Maniscala Robinson preserves these first-hand stories through video to help educate the public about life in the military.
The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22. For access to the Zoom link, contact OPL Director Sonja Ferrell at 641-682-7563 ext. 202 or sferrell@ottumwapubliclibrary.org.