FAIRFIELD — The two Fairfield teens charged with the death of a high school Spanish teacher will be in court Tuesday.
The reason for the hearings was not immediately known and not specified in the orders that scheduled the two hearings, filed Friday by Judge Shawn Showers.
Willard Chaiden Noble Miller, 17, of Fairfield, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 17, of Fairfield, face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They have pled not guilty.
Miller is scheduled to go on trial April 21 in Council Bluffs.
Miller's hearing will be at 9 a.m. in Jefferson County on Tuesday, with Goodale's at 10:30 a.m.
Shower's order setting the hearings simply states, "By agreement of counsel and for good cause, further proceedings are hereby set ...".
The teens were charged as adults and being tried separately over the death of 66-year-old Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. She was found dead on Nov. 3, 2021, in Fairfield’s Chautauqua Park where she frequently took walks. Prosecutors say she was bludgeoned with a baseball bat, and then her body was partially hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties.
While co-defendants, prosecutors have said Goodale will testify against Miller.
Earlier this month, Showers rejected Miller's second bid to have a wide range of evidence excluded from trial on the basis of illegal and unconstitutional searches. The judge, however, sided with none of their arguments.
