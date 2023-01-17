OTTUMWA — Puppy season has arrived at Heartland Humane Society.
Things also appear to be looking up for Ottumwa's no-kill animal shelter.
Heartland board member Don Darland spoke with the Wapello County Board of Supervisors about what has transpired at the shelter over the last several months, and what is to come, during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse.
"We're full, and there are a lot of nice dogs out there, and a lot of nice cats as well," he said. "Budget-wise, we're in better shape than we were last year as well."
Darland mentioned the shelter's new three-year agreement with the City of Ottumwa to provide services for animal control. The city is paying about $43,800 per year to the shelter, a payment that includes reserved kennels for cats and dogs turned in to the shelter by the police department.
Darland also discussed operations at the shelter, which consist mostly of part-time employees starting at about $9 an hour, and a manager that works seven days a week. He said the shelter issued 864 adoptions in 2021.
"Anyone working out there isn't doing it for the money. They're doing it as a labor of love," supervisor Brian Morgan said. "I've always respected and appreciated everything that you guys do."
Typically, the county has made a donation to the shelter to cover some costs, but Morgan suggested making a bigger capital investment in the future, perhaps on a seasonal basis, but not as a budgeted item.
"With us, it may be easier to where you said, 'You're always just a bad roof or a furnace, something like that way from a catastrophe,'" Morgan said. "I'd say that's something maybe for us to look at rather than a constant donation."
Darland said the shelter's annual budget is between $300,000 and $400,000 a year, and there are certainly plenty of monthly expense that are a part of that. However, it's also unforeseen incidents, such as a child sticking a finger in a kennel and ignoring a sign not to, that also add up.
"Our insurance is $900 a month, so when something like that happens, that comes back on us," he said.
He also said that since the shelter is at full capacity, officials have had to look to neighboring communities for assistance. Darland said he's asked Noah's Ark in Fairfield and Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter in Oskaloosa, as well as the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in Des Moines, for help in boarding animals. All are no-kill shelters.
However, he does encourage residents to foster animals when possible. He said there were 20 dogs fostered over the Christmas holiday.
"Part of that is that we know we're going to get more dogs coming in, and we needed the space," Darland said. "When you foster, it gives a person a chance to see how the dog interacts with the family. All of them that went to foster were already neutered, spayed and fulled vaccinated. They just need a microchip if you choose to go from foster to adoption.
"We're always looking for good fosters because there is no shortage of dogs. I'll put it that way."
In other business:
— The supervisors approved the first-tier canvass of the special election to fill two vacancies on the Eddyville City Council. Wade Francis received 96 votes and Laura Johnston received 59. James A. Sutton received 44 votes.
— The supervisors approved a five-year lease-purchase agreement, not to exceed $600,000, for three new dump trucks/snow plows.
