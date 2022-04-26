OTTUMWA — An official with Navigator CO2 gave an update to the Wapello County Board of Supervisors regarding the Heartland Greenway carbon-capture pipeline that is expected to move through the county.
Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, the vice president of government and public affairs for Navigator, said the firm will be meeting with officials soon in the 11 counties the pipeline is proposed to run through, and offering "more robust, really county-specific details and talking through more particulars in relation to the project proposal and footprint."
The CO2 pipeline, which covers five states and will work its way through 11 miles in the northeast part of the county before ending in central Illinois, is also expected to bring in additional property tax value to the county.
"Our estimate is $479,000 annually," Burns-Thompson said.
Burns-Thompson said the firm has continued to strive for transparency with farmers, landowners and community leaders regarding as Navigator "continues to refine the footprint proposal, and the compensation model as well."
She also said three different surveys are ongoing or will be starting soon in relation to the land itself. The first survey is the the civil survey, which determines the constructability of the route as it pertains to elevation, property boundaries, etc.
A biological and environmental survey also will be conducted to identify any natural resources by performing a "shovel test" to probe soil conditions.
The third survey will be a cultural resource survey, where another shovel test is conducted for archaeologists to look through excavated material for historical or cultural resources.
"These have kind of simultaneously taken place since the better part of February," Burns-Thompson said.
She noted that some adjustments have had to be made in some counties, and the firm will be meeting with the Iowa Utilities Board later this spring or early summer.
"We want to do this right and make sure that we're taking the time to listen and that we're truly putting forward a proposal that's workable not just for us, but for those along the line as well," Burns-Thompson said. "Over these coming weeks and months we want to continue to have that open dialogue where there are question, and get feedback as well."
In other business:
• The supervisors approved using sales tax money to pay for the second phase of digitizing old Ottumwa Courier newspapers for the Ottumwa Public Library. The cost to digitize 1925 to 1952 is just under $20,000 and will compliment the first phase, which was completed in March and included 1867 to 1924.
"This will be a big step," supervisor Jerry Parker said. "And the important thing to remember is this is about the only possibility we have to preserve this for history. We can do this, but it's going to be done in increments."
Parker said a budget amendment wouldn't be needed since the project won't be accomplished until after July 1.
• The supervisors approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act money to replace nine heat pumps in the courthouse at a cost of $36,900.