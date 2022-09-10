OTTUMWA — The Heartland Humane Society of Ottumwa will host a Vets for Pets Fundraiser event in September.
The event will be a tenderloin dinner at the American Legion in Ottumwa, on Friday, Sept. 16 from 5-6:30 p.m. The dinner is offered as a dine-in or carryout. Cost is $10 with tenderloin and two sides. A bake sale will also be offered in conjunction with the dinner.
Monetary donations will be collected. Call the Legion with questions at 641-682-5232.
Organizers say the event brings together two nonprofits to raise funds to help with operation costs at Heartland Humane Society, a no kill shelter which provides a needed public service to Wapello County and surrounding communities.
