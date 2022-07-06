LOCKRIDGE — Heat is blamed for the death of a Lockridge woman, who was reported missing Tuesday.
The Jefferson County Attorney's Office said the sheriff's office received a report of a missing person from Lockridge, a small town about 10 miles east of Fairfield, at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. The report stated the woman left her residence at approximately noon and never returned.
The person, Doris Dian Crocker, 72, reportedly suffered from mild dementia.
Authorities formed a search party that included the sheriff's office, Lockridge Fire Department, CARE Ambulance and concerned citizens. The search located Crocker's body in a field north of Lockridge in the early evening hours Tuesday.
Investigators say Crocker's body showed no immediate signs of trauma, indicating her death was likely due to the exposure to high heat. According to the National Weather Service, heat index values at times exceeded 110 degrees in the area on Tuesday.
The Jefferson County Medical Examiner responded to the scene, and an autopsy has been ordered to confirm cause and manner of death.
