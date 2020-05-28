OTTUMWA — Thursday is looking like a washout, and it could involve more rain than the area has seen in a long time.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the area at 3:42 a.m. Thursday. Unusually, the NWS did not specify an ending time for the watch, saying only that it would remain in effect until Thursday evening.
Of concern are slow-moving thunderstorms that will park themselves over the region. The watch said those storms “may produce rainfall amounts of one to two inches today, with isolated amounts of two to four inches possible.”
A four-inch total for a single day would be extraordinary. The Midwestern Regional Climate Center’s records show one-day totals of four inches or more have happened only three times in the past decade.
The potential for such heavy rains would be one thing if the weather had been comparatively dry. But it’s arriving at the end of a run of wet weather, leaving less capacity in the soil for absorbing so much water.
It takes only six inches of fast-moving water to knock adults off their feet and cars become vulnerable at 12 inches of moving water.
The Des Moines River at Ottumwa was at about nine feet Thursday morning, but forecasters expect it to rise to 10.8 feet Friday evening. Flood stage begins at 11.5 feet.
Southeast Iowa should get a break after Thursday’s rain. Forecasters expect a chance of showers Sunday night and Monday, but otherwise it will be mostly clear. Temperatures next week will rise into the upper 80s.