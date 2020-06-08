OTTUMWA — Southeast Iowa is looking at a lot of rain in the next couple days.
Remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal are moving north from the Gulf of Mexico, and they’re expected to move through southeast Iowa. The National Weather Service’s Des Moines office said on Twitter such a swipe is “extremely rare, especially this early” in hurricane season.
Forecasters expect the system to bring Ottumwa 2-3 inches of rain on Tuesday, with as much as another half-inch possible Tuesday night. Unsurprisingly, that has raised concerns about flash flooding. A flash flood watch goes into effect for the area at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will continue through 7 p.m.
The watch statement gave a wider range of possible rainfall, saying 1-3 inches are expected, “with locally higher amounts of 4 inches possible.”
Areas that see the heaviest rainfall could see up to two inches per hour, forecasters said. That’s a rate that records show has only been reached once in the past decade. In fact, the Midwestern Regional Climate Center’s records indicate Ottumwa only saw two inches or more of rain 10 times in the past 10 years. The most recent was May 14, which was also the only time more than two inches of rain fell in a single hour.
None of the storms are expected to be severe.
The system will break the unusually persistent heat that has dominated southeast Iowa for the past several days. Monday’s high in the low 90s will yield to a Tuesday high in the upper 70s. Daytime highs are expected to hover near 80 degrees for the next week.