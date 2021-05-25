It's National Trauma Awareness Month, and donated blood continues to be a need in the area.
ImpactLife, the new name for what was formally known as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, is seeking donors for multiple blood types and platelets to beef up supply. ImpactLife provides blood products to Ottumwa Regional Health Center and other hospitals in southeast Iowa.
Additional whole blood and platelet donations are needed to help ensure a sufficient inventory of blood components for local hospitals through the first summer holiday weekend of 2021. To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the Blood Center's mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).
“We never know when a crisis might arise that would lead to a spike in blood utilization, so it’s the donations already ‘on the shelves’ that make the greatest difference,” said Amanda Hess, Director, Donor and Public Relations. “Even though we have a holiday weekend ahead, we know the use of blood for both routine and emergency use will continue at a steady rate.”
Donations of all blood types are needed, but there is a special need for type O-negative, O-positive, A-positive, and B-positive whole blood donors, as well as platelet donors. “Platelets must be transfused within five days of donation, so we want to improve those schedules to make sure our inventory keeps pace with patient need before and after Memorial Day,” said Hess.
O-negative red blood cells and AB plasma are “universal” blood components, so named because these components can be transfused to patients of all other blood types and are frequently used in emergency settings.
Those donating blood through July 11 will receive a $10 gift card to the recipient's choice of Amazon, Dunkin’ Donuts, Lowe’s, Target, Starbucks or Walmart.
Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All persons age 17 and up (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.