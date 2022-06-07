BLOOMFIELD — Unofficial results reported from Davis County's auditor show Ron Bridge and David Henderson finished ahead in a five-candidate Republican primary for two county supervisors seats.

Henderson was the leading vote-getter with 503, while Bride logged 388. Gary Dunlavy recorded 270 votes, Darin Garrett 233, and Alan Bodkins 199.

Two Democrats ran for the seat in their primary: Tony Spargur with 268 votes and Stewart Nebel with 199.

All results are unofficial with all precincts reporting.

Unofficial vote totals:

x- denotes unofficial winner(s)

Republican primaries

County Board of Supervisors (vote for 2)

x-David Henderson 503 votes

x-Ron Bride 388

Gary Dunlavy 270

Darin Garrett 233

Alan Bodkins 199

Write-ins 3

County Treasurer

x-Mike Johnson 809 votes

Write-ins 1

County Recorder

Write-ins 37

County Attorney

Write-ins 50

Democratic primaries

County Board of Supervisors (vote for 2)

x-Tony Spargur 268 votes

x-Stewart Nebel 199

Write-ins 9

County Treasurer

Write-ins 17

County Recorder

x-Megan Clyman 338 votes

Write-ins 0

County Attorney

x-Rick Lynch 323 votes

Write-ins 5

