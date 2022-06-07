BLOOMFIELD — Unofficial results reported from Davis County's auditor show Ron Bridge and David Henderson finished ahead in a five-candidate Republican primary for two county supervisors seats.
Henderson was the leading vote-getter with 503, while Bride logged 388. Gary Dunlavy recorded 270 votes, Darin Garrett 233, and Alan Bodkins 199.
Two Democrats ran for the seat in their primary: Tony Spargur with 268 votes and Stewart Nebel with 199.
All results are unofficial with all precincts reporting.
Unofficial vote totals:
x- denotes unofficial winner(s)
Republican primaries
County Board of Supervisors (vote for 2)
x-David Henderson 503 votes
x-Ron Bride 388
Gary Dunlavy 270
Darin Garrett 233
Alan Bodkins 199
Write-ins 3
County Treasurer
x-Mike Johnson 809 votes
Write-ins 1
County Recorder
Write-ins 37
County Attorney
Write-ins 50
Democratic primaries
County Board of Supervisors (vote for 2)
x-Tony Spargur 268 votes
x-Stewart Nebel 199
Write-ins 9
County Treasurer
Write-ins 17
County Recorder
x-Megan Clyman 338 votes
Write-ins 0
County Attorney
x-Rick Lynch 323 votes
Write-ins 5