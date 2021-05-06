OTTUMWA — Jeff Hendred is the recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award from the United Way of Wapello County.
Hendred, principal of Wilson Elementary School and 2020 Gene Schultz Award winner, was recognized as part of United Way’s Volunteer Recognition Week. The award honors those “whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too,” according to an announcement posted on the Ottumwa Community School District’s website.
"We are so proud to have you as a partner and community member in this work," said Emma Andeway, director of community engagement for United Way of Wapello County. "Not only do you create change and opportunities yourself, but you inspire others to do so as well. We came up with a select list of individuals to give this award to; they had to have more than 100 hours documented in 2020. As United Way, we could only document hours for the Emergency Youth Food Program, but we know the truth. We know that you dedicate your life to our community, and that means a countless amount of hours. While your award may be bronze, you are gold in our hearts."