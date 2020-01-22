OTTUMWA — It’s going to be a long weekend for the city as the process of finding a new administrator moves into what everyone hopes is the final phase.
The city announced two finalists for the position last week. Joseph Gaa and Phillip Rath will arrive in Ottumwa at about 11 a.m. Friday for an informal lunch in Room 108 at City Hall. The meal will also offer the opportunity for city staff to introduce themselves.
Gaa and Rath will tour the city beginning at 1:30 p.m. Mayor Tom Lazio said the tour will be guided by Main Street Director Fred Zesiger and Andy Wartenberg of the Greater Ottumwa Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Council members will join the candidates at 5 p.m. for a dinner at Bridge View Center. A public meet-and-greet follows at 6:30 p.m. Comment cards will be available for those who attend and wish to leave their impressions of the candidates.
Saturday begins early. Three groups will meet with the candidates at City Hall. Council members will gather in the council chambers at 8:30 a.m. for their formal interviews with the candidates, which are open to the public.
Department heads will meet with the candidates in the third floor conference room, and a panel made up of people from the general public will meet with them in Room 108.
Those meetings will wrap up at approximately 11:30 a.m. The council will discuss the interviews in closed session, as allowed under Iowa’s open meetings law. While a decision on an offer is possible, it is not guaranteed.
“It’s hard to predict,” Lazio said. “I’m not sure. It will depend on how they interview.”
The city hopes to have a new administrator in place in late February or early March.