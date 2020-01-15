OTTUMWA — The next winter storm arrives soon, and the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the area beginning at 6 a.m. Friday.
The watch goes until 6 p.m. Saturday. While northern Iowa is expected to take the brunt of the storm, locally heavy snow is possible throughout the state.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service expected snow showers to begin after noon Friday. The timing of the storm’s arrival is not certain. The Ottumwa forecast suggested 2-4 inches might fall during the day Friday. But the forecast had varied through the day Wednesday and could change again.
Last weekend’s storm showed it doesn’t take much change for the expectations to be wrong with winter storms. What forecasters thought would be a major snow event brought mostly freezing rain.
It’s easier to predict temperatures, but what will arrive after the storm will bring little relief. Forecasters do not expect temperatures Sunday to reach double digits, and lows both Sunday and Monday nights will be below zero.
Officials urge people to keep a close eye on conditions as the storm approaches.