A high-speed chase that started in southern Wapello County went over 70 miles before coming to a stop near Monroe Wednesday afternoon.
It was unclear where the chase originated.
Scanner traffic indicated a single occupant was driving a silver truck with Illinois plates, leading law enforcement officials in multiple counties on a chase that went up Highway 16 in Wapello County, as well as U.S. 34 and U.S. 63 in Wapello and Mahaska counties before stopping in far western Marion County near mile-marker 31 on Highway 163.
The vehicle approached speeds of 115 mph on Highway 163 near Oskaloosa, and hit spikes set out by law enforcement officials at least twice. The vehicle drove on front tire rims for several miles, continuing at speeds over 80 mph.
All four tires finally were deflated near Otley, which is between Pella and Monroe.
More information will be published as it becomes available.