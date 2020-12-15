OTTUMWA — The Historic Preservation Commission for the city of Ottumwa will line the streets of the city's four residential National Historic Districts with luminaries Dec. 23 from 6-8 p.m.
The luminary project in the Vogel Place District will expand to include all the streets in the district, in addition to lining the Fifth Street Bluff, North Court and North Fellows District as well.
"The Vogel Avenue residents have a history of lining their walkways with luminaries," said commission chair Dennis Willhoit. "Last year they revived the project and the commission had the idea to extend the project to all residential historic districts."
Willhoit added that it is an ambitious project for the five-member commission, and any help would be appreciated.
Prepping and distribution of the luminaries will begin at 1 p.m. Dec. 23. at central locations in each district. Lighting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Willhoit said that volunteers need not live in the historic districts.
"We will gladly welcome volunteers from anywhere," he said. If interested in volunteering, contact Willhoit at 515-418-5692, or at dennis.willhoit@gmail.com for more details.
Willhoit encourages the public to be caution while driving through the neighborhoods, and suggested walking might be a better option in some districts.
"Park the car, wear a mask, practice physical distancing and enjoy a leisurely walk through out historic districts," he said.