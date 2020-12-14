OTTUMWA — The ownership team of Hotel Ottumwa is placing the historic building for sale.
“We had planned an extensive renovation that we’re just not able to do,” said Tim Schwartz, one of the owners of Hotel Ottumwa. Then COVID-19 hit and took a hard hit on the hotel’s business in various ways: patrons to the restaurant and bar have decreased, the banquet business has been essentially on hold due to statewide mitigation strategies, and people are traveling less.
“We have certainly struggled with our business [in the pandemic]. It became apparent for us that to invest $4.5, $4.2 million, it wasn’t a good idea for us to spend that much money,” Schwartz said.
Sister and co-owner Kay Whittington cited age as a factor in the decision. “If I were 50, I’d invest it in a minute,” she said, but at retirement age she felt it wasn’t a good decision.
“This pandemic really put a crunch on us,” said Lori Schultz, the third member of the ownership team.
“It’s changed our business,” added Schwartz. “We haven’t hand any events.”
“That banquet business helps drive the hotel,” said Schulte.
However, the trio plans on maintaining operations as is until the right buyer is found. “We’re very vested in the downtown and want to make sure it gets into good hands … that want to continue this legacy,” Schwartz said.
And the building has a big legacy in Ottumwa. It was built in September 1917 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. “They don’t make these buildings like they used to,” said Schulte.
Guests of note include former President Richard Nixon, Hillary Clinton, too many presidential candidates to count, and Tom Arnold and Roseanne Barr. The couple, their cast and crew stayed in the hotel while filming the 1993 movie “The Woman Who Loved Elvis” in the area. The owners say there was a lot of hustle and bustle during World War II with the presence of the Naval Air Station. And then there are the unverified rumors of mobsters using the hotel as a hideout and stores of the various ghosts that haunt the building — all friendly, the owners say. “The ghosts are included if they want them,” quipped Schwartz.
The hotel went through a period of closure from 1973 until February 1982, when Jim and Don Schwartz bought the building, remodeled it and opened it back up for business.
“It was a bit of a dilapidated building,” said Schwartz. It went under a major renovation at that time, and there have been ongoing remodels since then.
Now, it’s in the hands of Jim’s children, Tim Schwartz and Kay Whittington, with longtime employee Lori Schultz becoming a partner in the early 2000s.
All speak of the hotel and what it means to the community with fondness. “We have people who have married here and then their children have married here,” said Schultz.
Working for the hotel has become a career for some and served as a stepping stone for others. Some families have even been employed by the hotel through as many as three generations, they said.
“We have very loyal patrons and employees,” Schultz said. “Whoever takes this on will have a good staff to start with.”
That staff, once around 80, has dwindled to about half as a result of the pandemic.
“We’re very concerned about the employees and tenants,” Schwartz said. “We want to be very transparent with them about what’s going on.
“It would be a real loss for the community [if it closed]. I’d hate to think it wouldn’t be here.”