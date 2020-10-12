OTTUMWA – The Ottumwa Historic Preservation Commission is moving forward with projects in Ottumwa’s historic districts, and meetings are set for later this month in an effort to meet with the community.
Public meetings are set for 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and Oct. 19 at the Railroad Depot, 210 W. Main St., for residents of Ottumwa’s historic districts and preservation enthusiasts. These meetings follow last year’s effort of holding neighborhood meetings in each of Ottumwa’s four historic residential districts.
“When we met with community members last year, we were starting a number of projects,” said Commission Chair Dennis Willhoit. “Now many of those projects are starting to mature and we are preparing to take on more ambitious projects. We’ll need the support of volunteers and community members as we continue to grow in our mission.”
The location of the meeting allows for social distancing, but those wanting to participate virtually via Zoom can register at cityofottumwa.com/preservation.