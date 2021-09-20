OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Historic Preservation Commission is taking up the topic of the demolition of historic buildings.
A public forum set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall will feature Ottumwa Superintendent Mike McGrory, who will share information on the upcoming demolition of the former Wesley United Methodist Church building. Additionally, members of the OHPC will share information from the State Historic Preservation Office, and members of the public will have the opportunity to share feedback with the commission.
For information on the meeting or to provide a statement for the public comment period, Ottumwa residents should contact Zach Simonson at 641-683-0694 or simonsonz@ottumwa.us.