OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School District Holiday Concert will go on, but with changes to ensure social distancing.
Concerts for grades 6-12 will be held Dec. 19 at Bridge View Center. The Evans Bands (sixth, seventh/eighth, and jazz), directed by Kylee Marting and Pam De Boer, are set for 11 a.m. The Evans Orchestra (sixth and seventh/eighth), directed by Angela Hoover will follow at 12:30 p.m.
At 2 p.m., the Ottumwa High School band, directed by Troy Gerleman, will take the stage, followed by the OHS Orchestra, directed by Henry Weberpal, at 3:30.
Choirs will round out the day, with the Evans Choirs (grades 6-8), directed by De Boer, performing at 5:30 p.m. The OHS choirs, directed by Dennis Vasconez, will round out the day with a 7 p.m. performance.
In an effort to follow state COVID-19 mandates, each family will receive two tickets for their student’s concert. Those attending must wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Directors will provide students with a warm-up/report schedule, and BVC staff will sanitize the performance area after each concert.