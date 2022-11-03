OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Trails Council is hosting the 18th annual Holiday Lighted Hike on Nov. 18 from 5:30-8 p.m. in Ottumwa Park.
Participants can park at the trailhead located behind Quincy Place Mall or in Central Addition Park and take the underpass to the hike route entrance. The hike will proceed through the Holiday Nights ‘N Lights display. Cost is $5 per person.
The one-mile hike provides a sneak preview of the upcoming seasonal light display, sponsored by Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress, from a unique perspective — outside a car. This is the only opportunity to see the lights this way. Hikers must start their hike by 7:30 p.m. to allow enough time to get through the display.
Hikers should dress for the weather, bring a flashlight and are reminded to walk along the walk path only. Luminaries will line the trail. Refreshments, including soup, cookies and hot chocolate will be available.
All proceeds support trail development in Ottumwa.
