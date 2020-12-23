OTTUMWA — The Historic Preservation Commission for the city of Ottumwa has rescheduled its holiday luminary display because of high winds.
The commission will now line the streets of the city's four residential National Historic Districts on New Year's Eve from 6-8 p.m.
The luminary project in the Vogel Place District will expand to include all the streets in the district in addition to lining the Fifth Street Bluff, North Court and North Fellows Districts as well.
Prepping and distribution of the luminaries will begin Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. at central locations in each district, with lighting beginning at 5:30.
For more information, or to volunteer, contact Dennis Willhoit at (515) 418-5692, or at dennis.willhoit@gmail.com.