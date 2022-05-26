FAIRFIELD — Dr. Matt Holt has been hired as a new dentist at the Fairfield Dental Clinic, and will begin his duties Wednesday.
Holt attended Creighton University School of Dentistry in Omaha, Nebraska, and graduated with his doctorate in dental surgery in 2013. Holt and his wife Amber are Fairfield residents, and have two young boys.
In his free time, Holt enjoys running, golfing, cooking, and watching/attending sporting events. He is also excited to attend Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball games.
Holt has been serving the community for nine years.