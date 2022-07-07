FAIRFIELD — Police say a homeowner and their dog fended off a home invasion in Fairfield Tuesday.
The Fairfield Police Department received a report of a possible burglary in progress at 11:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Hempstead Avenue.
When officers arrived, they located the homeowner in a physical altercation with an unknown subject. Officers detained the subject and learned additional people had fled the area in a vehicle prior to officers arriving.
Officers with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were unable to locate the fleeing vehicle.
Arrested was 20-year-old Jose Perez-Rojas, of Mount Pleasant. Police charged Perez-Rojas with second-degree robbery and conspiracy.
Investigators say Perez-Rojas and other unknown subjects forced their way into the home. After they forced the door open, the homeowner and his dog were involved in a physical struggle with one of the subjects, identified as Perez-Rojas.
Perez-Rojas is being held on bond. The case remains under active investigation. Those with information are asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at 641-672-4146.
