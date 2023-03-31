RURAL HEDRICK — Straight-line winds and reported tornadoes left some damage in northeastern Wapello County Friday.
The storm was part of a widespread storm event in Iowa and the Midwest, which also brought reports of hail nearing 2.75 inches in diameter in Centerville.
But the focus was rural farm areas of Martinsburg, Hedrick and Ollie in extreme northern Wapello County and in Keokuk County.
It was not immediately clear whether they were injuries from the severe weather event. Scanner traffic after the reported twisters went through carried a law enforcement request for an ambulance to the area for a head injury.
Several homes were damaged — at least one with a missing roof — and farm buildings were leveled. Power lines, barb wire from fences and other debris scattered the ground and across roadways.
The line of storms exited the hour within a few hours, but gusty windows nearing 50 mph stayed into Friday night.
Another tornado hit in Iowa just west of Iowa City where power poles were toppled and roofs taken off an apartment building in the suburb of Coralville.
Elsewhere in the United States, a large tornado plowed through the Arkansas capital city of Little Rock, leaving at least two dozen people injured.
