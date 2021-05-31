OTTUMWA — Volunteers placed multiple banners honoring various local veterans along Main Street in time for Memorial Day.
Volunteers with Ottumwa Main Street placed the "Hometown Hero" banners in the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of East Main Street in downtown Ottumwa on Friday.
Hometown heroes included on the various banners include Richard Myron Ackley, Gary D. Bishop, Megan Black, Justin Budan, Danny Carrell, Steven Carter, James Cutsforth Jr., Jon Ferguson, Gary W. Frederick, Leo Gail, Paul Joseph Gettings, LCpl. Abby Gravett, James Guest, SSgt. Joseph Hamski, Joshua R. Harland, Charles Haviland, Andrew Martinez, Spencer Nelson, Carol E. Pearson, Dale Person, Keith Wayne Pickrell, John Frances Riley, Philip Eugene Riley, Dennis Robinson, Patrick Rupe, Cpl. Jon Schiller, Danny Simonson, Dyke A. Spilman, Sgt. Duane Terrell, Lt. Charles Nicolas Wagner, SSgt. Kayla Marie Wagner, Michael E. Willier and Angela Celania Woten.
Banners were sold for $150 each and will be displayed during Memorial Day and Veteran's Day in 2021 and 2022 before a new set will be purchased.