OTTUMWA — The theme was clear during Monday’s Memorial Day program: The day is not simply a chance for a three-day weekend and barbecues. It’s a solemn day of remembrance of courage and sacrifice.
“Today is a day to pay homage to and remember all the men and women who came before us that made the ultimate sacrifice for the love of country,” said American Legion Post 3 Commander Rick Klienman.
Master of Ceremonies Brian Morgan said that the community has had to wait two “long years” to celebrate the men and women who gave their lives serving in the military. “It’s damn good to be back,” he said.
However, that extra year added to the solemnity of the event. As the VFW Post 775 and American Legion Post 3 Honor Guard read the names of veterans lost since the last ceremony, they had two years to cover, totaling 154 names.
That’s a lot of history and stories lost, Morgan said, with more being lost every day. He encouraged audience members to reach out to a veteran they know and get their stories before they’re lost forever for future generations.
He also invoked Gen. George Patton, saying that to mourn those who died would be wrong, that they should be honored instead.
“The past year has been very challenging,” said VFW Post 775 Commander Gary Frederick. “Here at the VFW, we don’t make excuses, especially today, the most sacred of days.”
It’s important, he said, to remember the names, faces and service of the men and women lost in battle so their legacy and sacrifice is never forgotten. However, the day is not about sorrow and grief but rather patriotism and pride.
“The willingness to put country first is what makes us the home of the brave. America is a home worth dying for,” Frederick said.
Terry Bradley, Wapello County Veterans Affairs executive director, said it’s a stark and painful reminder of those who were never able to take off their uniform and be honored as veterans. “It’s a sacrifice no one would ever pick for themselves. They represent the best America has to offer,” he said.
This is the 20th year America has been at war, he said, the longest of any conflict in American history, and that it’s important to tell the stories of those who can’t speak for themselves anymore in order to honor their service and memory.
The speakers also noted others who should be honored: Gold Star families for their sacrifice of a loved one, the more than 1,600 operatives lost in covert operations, and veterans lost to suicide as part of their trauma. “There are those who came home who never really came home,” Morgan said. “It’s definitely something that shouldn’t go unrecognized today, and they deserve to be recognized as well.”
However, the ceremony wasn’t just about looking to the past. Keynote speaker state Rep. Cherielynn Westrich said that it’s key to teach today’s youth the difference between Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Armed Forces Day “in the hopes that young people rise up to save our country again no matter the cost or the situation.
“We honor those who gave their lives for our freedom. Today, we salute you,” she said.
“Most do not understand the pain and sorrow of Gold Star families and friends, but we can always offers support,” Klienman said. “The price of freedom is high, and we as a country must never let their sacrifice be forgotten.”
“Being willing to put your life on the line for your men, that’s love,” Bradley said. “Let us live up to the example set by these selfless patriots each and every day.”