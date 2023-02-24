OTTUMWA — Kate Burgess has been to Arlington National Cemetery at least half a dozen times, and it never gets easier.
"It's been hard every time," she said.
In short, Burgess is a veteran taking pictures of veterans. Specifically, veteran funerals. Some of her work will be on display beginning Monday in the art gallery at Indian Hills Community College in an exhibit called "Rendering Honors," which will run until March 29.
Burgess is hoping to collect enough photos to put into commemorative books for families of fallen soldiers. Her exhibit work is available on her website, kateburgess.com, but she wants the public to get a sample of the work she's done since she first started visiting Arlington for the project in 2006.
Though Burgess has taken other military photos, her work for this exhibit has focused on "The Old Guard," also known as the 3rd Infantry Regiment, which has existed since 1784. Burgess spent seven years in the U.S. Army as an aviation officer and graduated from West Point in 1995; her husband also is a veteran and served as an infantry officer.
Despite her military background, Burgess wasn't all that familiar with "The Old Guard."
"I've learned through doing this project that there is still so much out there I don't know," she said. "I do think being in the Army helped me get in a little bit, like more of a trust factor."
Burgess, who is an adjunct photography instructor at the college, started her project in 2006 and made her most recent trip to Arlington in 2019. The project developed somewhat organically.
"My idea was to just start off doing an essay, and I realized this was not going to be an essay," she said. "This was a book project. I've been doing it in stages. The first four or five years I was just kind of wrapping my head around what the project was."
The project has gone in fits and starts, as family life played a more prominent role. But she returned to Arlington four years ago and photographed two funerals. One was of a West Point graduate who had been killed in World War II, and the remains had recently been identified.
"They sent cadets down from West Point to be at this funeral and to sing our alma mater, and I just lost it. I cried," said Burgess, tearing up at the recollection. "Being a mother now myself, I can't imagine that loss. And that's what gets me now."
Her work of "The Old Guard" captures photos at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as well as military rites in the cemetery, horse-drawn processions through the cemetery, and a pair of soldiers walking and giving off a reflection in a puddle of water.
However, one of her most prized pieces will be seen upon entering.
"I have some images that I made of them folding the flag from under the flag, like from the perspective of the fallen," Burgess said. "The public affairs officer said, 'Congratulations. Nobody's made a picture like that before.' And I'm getting it printed large, like 40 by 60, and I'm going to be hanging it, so as you look up, you'll see that perspective."
She said there also will be three 30x20 photos printed on flag material, and a puzzle of one of the U.S. flag images she created that people can put together piece by piece.
"My hope is that it will be a little bit different than your typical exhibit," she said.
Still, the premise is simple — creating memories.
"My whole process is serving my audience and giving 'The Old Guard' soldiers themselves something to commemorate and remember, and to be able to share that with family and friends," she said. "In the military, it's really hard to convey what you do and how you do it, and what it involves."
Over the course of the project, Burgess estimated she's spent about $10,000 of her own money to put it together.
"Financially I was doing this all myself, but I couldn't come and do it anytime I wanted to, and a lot of coordination had to be done ahead of time," she said. "When I wasn't doing this, I did a little bit of magazine and newspaper work, more portraits, wedding, etcetera.
"So while this was my personal project, it didn't pay the bills. I did a lot of other things."
Burgess is both excited and nervous about the exhibit because "this is the first time anyone, other than my family, friends and mentors have really seen it."
"Really, it's the only time anybody's ever seen it in totality," she said. "I would just like to get some confirmation that it's worth my effort to keep going with it. I want this for veterans and Gold Star families. Unfortunately, those of us that have served any amount of time have lost somebody, and many of us have somebody buried at Arlington.
"It's just a matter of wanting to make sure those Gold Star families really realize how much the soldiers honor them," Burgess said. "That they're not forgotten, and that this is a really noble thing that our country does."
