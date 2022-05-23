OTTUMWA — Hospice, Serving Davis and Wapello Counties, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
Established in 1982, the non-profit agency continues to provide high-quality care to patients in their homes, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and wherever they call home.
Hospice has cared for more than 3,500 patients and their families during the past 40 years. The organization serves all of Davis and Wapello Counties as well as the surrounding townships in Appanoose, Jefferson, Keokuk, Mahaska, Monroe, and Van Buren counties.
“We’ve always focused on comfort and dignity as life nears its end," executive director Angie Rozenboom said in a press release. “Hospice care focuses on the quality of life for individuals with life-limiting illnesses and their families. We put the wishes of the patient and their family first by honoring, respecting, and listening to everyone we serve.
“The emphasis is on comfort and caring so that the patient and the family may live their remaining time together to the fullest, according to their own wishes,” she said.
Hospice creates an individual care plan for each patient that is developed by an interdisciplinary team that includes a physician, registered nurse, hospice aide, social worker, chaplain, bereavement services coordinator, volunteer coordinator, and other health care professionals as needed.
The Hospice facility at 927 E. Pennsylvania Ave. in Ottumwa is the headquarters for in-home Hospice care, bereavement services, volunteer services, and administrative offices.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has eased up, Hospice has resumed several bereavement groups which are open to anyone.