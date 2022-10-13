OTTUMWA — Hospice, Serving Davis and Wapello Counties, has scheduled free volunteer training for Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.
Persons interested in becoming Hospice volunteers need to attend both days. The training will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and lunch will be provided.
Vicki Proctor, Hospice volunteer coordinator, said no experience is required to become a volunteer, just an interest in helping others.
“We have many volunteer opportunities at Hospice,” she said. “Just a few examples of things we ask volunteers to do are visiting with patients, assisting with patient chores and running errands, maintaining Hospice facility grounds, doing Hospice building maintenance, and performing various types of clerical support.”
Volunteers are required to complete the training class prior to assisting Hospice. They will then meet individually with the Proctor to discuss their areas of interest and expertise. Volunteers are required to work a minimum of six hours per year, but most work much more than that.
Throughout the year, Hospice holds several dinners for volunteers. These fun events are a great way for volunteers to get to know each other and to interact with staff members. Hospice also schedules in-service meetings on a variety of interesting topics that are available for volunteers to attend.
Volunteers are required to pass a criminal background check and be at least 18 years old. They also must take a tuberculosis test, which is provided by Hospice, and be vaccinated for COVID-19, unless they are exempt for medical or religious reasons.
Persons interested in registering for the volunteer training class should call the Hospice office at 641-682-0684 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.