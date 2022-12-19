OTTUMWA — For many, Christmas is not the most wonderful time of the year. It is a time for remembering both persons and events that have been part of our lives in the past, but that are now gone or changed.
Hospice, serving Davis and Wapello counties, will be holding a “Longest Night of the Year” Service at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at their facility at 927 E. Pennsylvania Ave. in Ottumwa. Everyone is welcome to attend this special service.
“There are many for whom the holidays are a bittersweet or sad time of the year,” said Vicki Proctor, Bereavement Coordinator at Hospice. “The death of a loved one, divorce, loss of a job, and other changes can make parties, gift-giving, and celebrations hard to take. Sometimes just recognizing the pain can lessen it.”
Proctor said the special service is held on December 21 because it is the longest night of the year. Hospice will offer a quiet, meditative service which will provide time for acknowledging the pain, hurt, and sadness that sometimes comes with the Christmas season. Proctor said there will be stories, silence, meditation, reflection, and healing. Refreshments will follow the service.
For additional information on the longest night service, contact Hospice at 641- 682-0684.
