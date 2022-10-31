OTTUMWA — The Hospice Auxiliary, Serving Davis and Wapello Counties, will hold their Annual Election Day Soup Supper and Treats and Treasures Shoppe on Nov. 8, at First Presbyterian Church, 228 W. Fourth St.
Serving times will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and from 4-7.
There will be vegetable beef soup and chili available as well as cornbread, French bread, and a wide variety of desserts. The cost is $6 per person and tickets can be purchased at the door.
A Treats and Treasures Shoppe will also be set up in the church’s Fellowship Hall featuring different kinds of sweet items like cookies, bars, pies, and cakes. A variety of craft items will also be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the event are used to assist Hospice, Serving Davis and Wapello Counties, in purchasing items needed to aid in providing quality end-of-life care to patients in their homes and at care centers.
